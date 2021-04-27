Mary Lattimore – “Flowers On Flowers”

New Music April 27, 2021 9:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Last night, there was apparently a pink April supermoon. In celebration of the moment, the harpist Mary Lattimore released a new instrumental called “Flowers On Flowers.” Those of us who fell asleep at like 7PM may have missed the supermoon entirely, but we can still enjoy Lattimore’s song.

Lattimore has been busy lately, releasing collaborative projects with Meg Baird and Mac McCaughan. Last year, Lattimore released the Neil Halstead-produced album Silver Ladders, and she played on Lawrence Rothman’s LP Good Morning, America. Just after election day last year, Lattimore shared a soothing standalone track called “Hold Your Breath,” and “Flowers On Flowers” seems to be a similar sort of one-off.

On Twitter, Lattimore writes that she’s “trying out my space echo” on “Flowers On Flowers,” and there’s definitely plenty of drift and reverb all over her harp on this track. The song works as a deeply pretty bliss-out, and I guess some of us will just have to imagine how cool it would’ve sounded while looking at a pink supermoon. Check it out below.

“Flowers On Flowers” is out now at Bandcamp.

