It’s been a rough week. And a rough month. And a rough year. Let Mary Lattimore soothe you with the dulcet tones of her harp. The experimental/ambient harpist and composer recently released her deeply calming new album Silver Ladders, produced by Slowdive frontman Neil Halstead. And now she’s back with a lovely new one-off called “Hold Your Breath.” In the track’s description on Bandcamp, Lattimore writes, “Made this up in a wild week.” Listen to it below.

Hold Your Breath by Mary Lattimore