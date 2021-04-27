Neil Young Gives A Massive Update On Archival Releases Planned For The Next Year

As a pair of posts on the Neil Young news site Thrasher’s Wheat explain, the latest updates on the Neil Young Archives site include an impossibly vast list of releases coming soon. Young says the events of 2020 brought “the focus, a gift,” allowing him to significantly ramp up his release schedule. He also says he and wife Daryl Hannah have moved from Colorado to a 116-year-old wooden cottage on a lake near his hometown of Omemee, Ontario.

In total there are six “Official Bootleg” releases on the way; installments 4-7 in Young’s Original Recording Series, including several albums in hi-res; unreleased Crazy Horse albums called EARLY DAZE and Toast; a Crazy Horse live album from 2012 and 2013 called Live Alchemy; a live album from CSNY’s 1970-1971 shows at the Fillmore East, including four-camera video of the show; a Buffalo Springfield box set; an abundance of studio outtakes and concert bootlegs; the third volume of Neil Young Archives; and a mind-boggling eight films. I can’t even begin to detail everything Young has on the way or when it’s all supposed to drop — and as a relative Neil noob it’s hard for me to say what the real heads will be most excited about — so go here for the detailed breakdown.