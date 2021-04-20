45 Lost Albums We Want To Hear

Bruce Springsteen – Electric Nebraska (Early ’80s)

Bruce Springsteen is one of those iconic artists who had a legendary run of albums at his peak and then made a whole lot of other music that, while it may have diluted the narrative if released at the time, is often of the same high quality as the classic albums that did see release. Springsteen fans have now learned over and over that there are whole other albums’ worth of songs surrounding Darkness On The Edge Of Town and The River and that Born In The U.S.A. could’ve been something like three or four completely different albums. For a while now, there have been rumblings that the latter would get an archival expansion treatment akin to its predecessors, and that collection would, in theory, include a Springsteen fan holy grail: the electric versions of Nebraska.

The existence of a full-band Nebraska was rumored for years, and Max Weinberg talked about it in more detail back in 2010, saying those sessions were “killing” and very “hard-edged.” Nebraska is, of course, iconic in its own right — a sparse and haunted album that had unexpected influence on generations of indie and lo-fi artists. Springsteen was right to scrap the band versions and go with the original demos. But at the same time, anyone who’s heard how the E Street Band interprets “Atlantic City” or “State Trooper” live has pictured this alternate version, where these songs are heavy and foreboding in a different way.

There are a lot of other abandoned projects in Springsteen’s history — another particularly intriguing prospect is the 1994 albums, one titled Waiting On The End Of The World and another that would presumably be the album Springsteen’s discussed that relied on loops and synths just as “Streets Of Philadelphia” and “Secret Garden” did at that time. In recent years, it seems Springsteen’s been deep in the mode of exhuming and finishing projects — Western Stars, like Devils And Dust before it, had roots in the ’90s — so along with the possibility of a Nebraska and Born In The U.S.A. boxset, hopefully we’ll get to hear all these albums in the coming years.

Prince & The Revolution – Dream Factory (1986)

Prince was basically unstoppable in the ’80s. He was insanely prolific, churning out classic albums and penning immortal pop songs for other artists. And there’s a ton of music we still haven’t heard from those peak years. In 1986, he was working on an album with the Revolution titled Dream Factory, intended as the followup to Parade. Instead, he started to rework the album for a planned triple album called Crystal Ball, which in turn was rearranged and cut down to eventually become Sign O’ The Times. (Another would-be 1986 album, Camille, was going to be a full project featuring Prince singing in falsetto and/or speeding up his vocals, and some of those songs were also repurposed for Sign O’ The Times or other projects.) You can find bootlegs of at least one iteration of Dream Factory, but it would be interesting if all the would-be classics of Prince’s ’80s get a proper presentation. Given the treasure trove of material Prince reportedly left in the vault and indications that much of this music would see the light of day after his death, perhaps it’s only a matter of time before we get to truly dig into Dream Factory and other abandoned projects.

Also in the late ’80s, Bonnie Raitt was apparently going to make an album with Prince. In a 2019 Billboard feature, one of Raitt’s managers says nobody felt like it was quite working at the time, and it seems they only cut a few songs — but the prospect of a Prince and Raitt collab is another curious possibility that would be interesting to hear.

Daniel Johnston – If (1996-2003, ’10s)

The legendary outsider musician Daniel Johnston basically stopped putting out music for the last 10 years of his life, though he did manage to tour amidst declining health. In April 2019, several months before Johnston’s death, Vulture published a lengthy profile focusing solely on a lost album of Johnston’s. Titled If, it was a collection of music taken from the era between 1996 and 2003, when Johnston and producer Brian Beattie were working on the material that would become Rejected Unknown and Lost And Found. At the time of Vulture’s piece, Beattie was back to visiting Johnston and trying to finish the material, but even then was already at odds with Johnston’s family and management. As of October 2019, it seemed legal difficulties and differences of opinion between Beattie and Johnston’s camp were still keeping the album in limbo.

Missing Beck Albums (’90s-’00s)

In certain stretches of his career, Beck has been not only creatively restless and shape-shifting but furiously prolific. Turns out we haven’t even heard the whole story yet. In recent years, he’s talked about a bunch of albums waiting in the vaults. One is apparently an electronic album from the ’90s influenced by Aphex Twin and Kraftwerk. When news of the 2008 Universal Studios warehouse fire broke in 2019, Beck expressed concern that several shelved projects of his might’ve been destroyed. One of those was a double album of solo Hank Williams covers recorded in 2001; another was an album he made with Jon Spencer Blues Explosion in 1995. He also made reference to a country album he made in two days in Nashville, as well as rock albums from the ’90s — including one from before Odelay that he compared to Pavement and Sebadoh. While Beck worried all of this was gone forever, it later turned out that his losses in the fire were “minimal.” So hopefully he starts unveiling all these forgotten projects sometime soon.

The New Radicals’ Glut Of Unreleased Albums (’00s Onwards)

Just a few years into the existence of his project the New Radicals, Gregg Alexander scored a major hit with the eternal late ’90s jam “You Get What You Give.” But fame and playing frontman didn’t suit him, so Alexander disbanded the group before their second single even came out, meaning that their 1998 album Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too was their only one. Since then, Alexander has been busy, writing songs for other artists. He apparently also wrote and recorded as many as 10 New Radicals albums he had no intention of releasing. “Sting once said music is its own reward,” Alexander told Billboard in 2018. “In that context, it’s been its own reward for me. I still scheme sometimes about the idea of maybe putting records out. Maybe after I die, I’ll put them out every year.” New Radicals reemerged to play “You Get What You Give” as part of Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year — maybe next Alexander will finally decide to put out some of that music.

Seal – Togetherland (2001)

@mariela002 well 'Togetherland' will NEVER see the light of day whilst there's blood in my veins, so there's no need for anyone to wait. — Seal (@Seal) April 10, 2010

In the late ‘90s, Seal started working on what was meant to be his fourth album, Togetherland. It found him going in more of a club music direction, but the label wasn’t happy with it in the end. Instead, Seal went away and wrote Seal IV. Apparently he’s not such a big fan of Togetherland anymore either. In 2010, he tweeted that the album would “NEVER see the light of day while there’s blood in my veins.” It appears Seal fans should not be holding their breath for this one.

Zack De La Rocha’s Long-Gestating Solo Debut (’00s/’10s)

When Rage Against The Machine first broke up, Zack De La Rocha started work on music that would presumably kick off a solo career. At this point you know the story: De La Rocha has had various high profile collaborations, including early attempts at solo albums working with producers like DJ Shadow and Trent Reznor, but has yet to release a collection, instead going through long periods of reclusiveness, occasional guest verses, and Rage reunion tours.

One of the other producers De La Rocha was working with way back when was El-P. Apparently the two reconvened over the years; and, of course, all you need is Run The Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)” to know how potent the combination of El-P’s noisy, muscular production and De La Rocha’s fiery rapping can be. In 2016, we at least got to hear one piece from their collaboration, the visceral “Digging For Windows.” When that song came out, El-P claimed the album was finished and coming out in 2017. The album has still not arrived, and given that Rage’s reunion tour (with Run The Jewels opening) has now been pushed back another year to spring 2022, it seems unlikely that De La Rocha is going to be releasing a lost solo album anytime soon.

Green Day – Cigarettes And Valentines (2003)

In 2003, Green Day were all set to followup 2000’s Warning with a new album called Cigarettes And Valentines. The album was pretty much complete, and supposedly found the band returning to a faster, punchier sound after some of the mellower/poppier elements of Warning. The master tapes were stolen from the studio, which led to the band deciding to scrap the project entirely rather than try and re-record it. This, in turn, led to the band making American Idiot — which, considering the towering achievements of that album, makes the whole Cigarettes And Valentines debacle something of a serendipitous situation for the band. They eventually recovered the tapes and revisited some of the material — some songs appeared as B-sides, the title track was performed live, and other tracks were theoretically harvested for new material. Maybe someday we’ll still get to hear the whole thing, intact, as it was intended back in 2003.

Peter Gabriel – I/O (Early/Mid-’00s)

Ever since his initial run of four self-titled solo albums, Peter Gabriel has taken his time between albums. Four years passed before the monumental So arrived in 1986, then six before Us in 1992, and then 10 before Up in 2002. As you can tell, the gaps keep getting longer and longer. Pretty much as far back as Up there has been talk of I/O. It was meant to be linked, and perhaps could have come out of the same history as Up; Gabriel apparently exited the ’90s with over a hundred songs he was whittling down to a few albums. As the years have yawned on, Gabriel’s changed his story about I/O — back in 2012, he was saying it was really a collection of unfinished song ideas. Who knows the state of I/O or any other prospective Gabriel release at this point. In recent years he’s made comments about having an album close to completion, or new songs nearly ready to see the light of day. For now, I/O remains lost, and it’s closing in on two decades since Gabriel’s released an album of original material.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unreleased Album With John Frusciante (2004)

The first half of the ’00s were a productive time for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. There was the great By The Way in 2002 and then Stadium Arcadium in 2006, a double album that had about a whole third disc’s worth in B-Sides. But in between, the band had recorded enough material for a whole other album. Some of these songs have crept out into the world — “Fortune Faded” and “Save The Population” to promote their greatest hits, “Rolling Sly Stone” and “Leverage Of Space” played live. In some ways, this was a peak era for the band — at least if you prefer the more melodic version of RHCP that resulted from Frusciante steering them a bit more in the ’00s. Especially during the years he was no longer in the band and the group lost its spark, it was easy to yearn for more material from that Frusciante-dominated late ’90s/’00s run. Now that he’s returned to the RHCP fold for a third time, chances are we’ll hear new music featuring Frusciante a lot sooner than the band will spend any time exhuming the rest of that 2004 material.

Dr. Dre – Detox (’00s)

Another one of the fabled, Chinese Democracy-style enigmas. After his blockbuster 1999 album 2001, Dr. Dre spent a lot of the ’00s producing other artists. But along the way he was also supposedly working on his third solo album, Detox. Various release dates floated around in the late ’00s, and every now and then someone who wasn’t Dr. Dre would show up in the news claiming Detox was finished. Given the enormous weight of expectations and Dre’s perfectionism, Detox never made it out into the world — he officially shelved it in 2015, before suddenly releasing Compton just a week later. While at the time he seemed to have moved on from the album entirely, now it looks like Dre may be returning to the project — or at least something under the name Detox. After suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this year, Dre was photographed in the studio, with Dem Jointz posting an Instagram that originally said “#Detox21.”

Roxy Music’s Reunion Album (Mid-‘00s)

At the beginning of the ’00s, art-rock heroes Roxy Music reunited to tour and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band. Apparently it clicked, to the point that the group tried to make a reunion album in the mid-’00s. The sessions even involved Brian Eno, so this would have marked the first time Eno was on a Roxy Music album since 1973’s For Your Pleasure. At various points in the late ’00s and early ’10s, Phil Manzanera offered different takes on why it fell apart. At one point he said the band collectively decided to abandon the project because it wasn’t good enough, but he later alleged that work reached an impasse because Bryan Ferry couldn’t write lyrics. At this point, 10 years since Roxy Music have been active, it seems unlikely they’ll return to finish the material.

MF DOOM & Ghostface Killah – Swift & Changeable (2006)

Given the general layer of mystery that shrouded MF DOOM throughout his life, it’s hard to pinpoint the legitimacy of various lost projects. But one that seems real is his collaboration with Ghostface Killah, Swift & Changeable. The project dates back to 2006, when DOOM was producing some tracks for Ghostface’s Fishscale. DOOM teased it here and there through the years, but like other purported projects — such as a Madvillainy followup with Madlib — Swift & Changeable remains out there in the ether somewhere. Perhaps on some level that’s fitting for DOOM, to have all these mythologized projects lost to time. But of course, any new DOOM music would be welcome in the wake of his loss, and Swift & Changeable is a particularly enticing prospect. After all, we all know what DOOM was capable of when he linked up with another master of the craft.

Shirley Manson’s Solo Album (2008)

When Garbage were on hiatus in the second half of the ’00s, Shirley Manson set about working on a solo album, which reportedly featured a collaboration with Rivers Cuomo. But when she brought the material to her then-label Geffen, she was told it was “too dark.” “They wanted me to have international radio hits and ‘be the Annie Lennox of my generation,'” Manson told Vanity Fair in 2012. She and Geffen subsequently parted ways and she continued working on solo material, but also considered leaving the music industry behind entirely. Garbage reunited and released albums in the ’10s, and they have a new one on deck for 2021, so it seems Manson’s would-be solo stint has now been left behind.

Deftones – Eros (2008/2009)

In the late ’00s, Deftones were working on a new album called Eros, holding a fairly open process where they kept fans updated along the way. Recording halted after Chi Cheng’s tragic car accident left him in a coma. In the years immediately following, Deftones recruited Quicksand’s Sergio Vega to replace Cheng on bass and pivoted to writing a new album — one intended to be more optimistic. After Cheng’s death in 2013, talk of Eros has surfaced from time to time, even as the band has continued to focus on other projects. The album was about half done at the time of Cheng’s accident, and Chino Moreno has spoken about adding vocals to the remaining instrumentals. But last year, Abe Cunningham offered an update that the band wasn’t entirely satisfied with some of the material anymore, and mulled over the possibility of culling the Eros sessions down into an EP of the songs they felt still worked.

Beastie Boys – Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 (2009)

Before Adam Yauch’s cancer diagnosis, Beastie Boys had planned a two-part album called Hot Sauce Committee. In 2009, they delayed Part 1 while Yauch battled cancer, and subsequently shelved it when Yauch passed away in 2012. In the interim, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two came out in 2011; it still stands as the final Beastie Boys album. Last year, during a Reddit AMA promoting Beastie Boys Story, Ad-Rock gave an update on the lost project, explaining that the “lost” designation is quite literal: “We lost it. We can’t find it. If we find it, we’re gonna try to work on it and put it out.” While fans keep their fingers crossed that Beastie Boys can locate their lost-harddrive-lost-album, Ad-Rock also hinted there’s a lot of other old, unreleased material that may yet see release.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s Unfinished Reunion Album (2009/2010)

When the beloved ’90s emo band Sunny Day Real Estate reunited to tour in 2009, there was talk of new material. The band got together to record, but depending on who you ask, there is either a bunch of unfinished material that never clicked or a great SDRE album hidden in the vault. In 2018, a clearly frustrated William Goldsmith — SDRE drummer and disgruntled former Foo Fighter — wrote he had been “reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.” Goldsmith later admitted there were a lot of factors that led to the abandonment of a fifth SDRE album. In the meantime, his fellow SDRE members didn’t seem as confident about those sessions. Nate Mendel — Goldsmith’s SDRE bandmate, as well as the longtime bassist for the Foo Fighters — claimed in 2013 that the sessions just fell apart, and rejected Goldmsith’s story in 2018.

Black Thought – Dangerous Thoughts (Late ’00s)

When we interviewed Black Thought last year, there was talk of several projects the Roots MC had taken on outside the group, but never completed. While he’s now released a handful of Streams Of Thought EPs, there are things from the past left unfinished and unreleased, including a would-be project with Jim James. But otherwise, Black Thought also started working on an album with Danger Mouse almost 15 years ago, appropriately titled Dangerous Thoughts. As of last September, he seemed to think the project was wrapping up and might make it out into the world soon. “We revisited it over the past year and some change, and it’s pretty stellar,” he said then. “It’s one of my proudest moments.”

U2 – Songs Of Ascent (2009/2010)

Bono loves to talk about what U2 is working on, and as a result it can be hard to discern which paths the band fully ventured down and abandoned, and which endeavors were folded into the albums that eventually did come out. In the five-year stretch between No Line On The Horizon and Songs Of Innocence, the band was reportedly working on dance music with RedOne, doing sessions with Rick Rubin, and exploring a rock-oriented sound with Danger Mouse; at least in the case of the latter two, it’d seem we got Innocence and Experience. But all along the way there has still been Songs Of Ascent, an album Bono was talking about way back when No Line first came out.

At various times it’s been described as moodier, beautiful, more reflective — all rooted in their time in Fez, it was meant to be the strange Zooropa to No Line‘s intended Achtung Baby-style reinvention. Since No Line didn’t fully commit, hedging on its adventurousness, it’s easy to wonder whether Songs Of Ascent would’ve truly gone further. But for fans who are tired of U2’s more middle-of-the-road approach on latter-day albums, the prospect of Songs Of Ascent remains a glimmering hope of one more slightly experimental album from U2. The ghostly “Soon” hints at what could’ve been, though “Every Breaking Wave” eventually wound up on Innocence — with an unfortunate new chorus courtesy of working with Ryan Tedder. But the bones of that song and snippets like “Soon” suggest Songs Of Ascent could someday be the most alluring album U2 have made this century.

Noel Gallagher With Amorphous Androgynous (Early ’10s)

In the immediate wake of Oasis, Noel Gallagher was talking about solo plans and a promising collaboration with Amorphous Androgynous. The album was touted as an exploratory, far-out collection of songs that ranged from space-rock to krautrock. But instead we got the more straightforward High Flying Birds solo debut from Gallagher, and by the middle of the ’10s he was disowning the lost Amorphous Androgynous album. When we interviewed Gallagher in 2017, he was plain and upfront about it: He felt the project didn’t have good songs and “was a bit too psychedelic for its own good.” He also took most of the blame for the project stalling out, which AA’s Garry Cobain certainly echoed in a 2015 conversation with The Guardian.

Cobain detailed the whole process, from his initial excitement to eventual trepidation and disenchantment, and said while he remained open to collaborating with Gallagher in the future the former Oasis man had also become “too afraid to be weird.” While it seems the album was a circumstance of two different perspectives not quite clicking, what we have heard from it was promising — like the Chasing Yesterday track “The Right Stuff.” The Amorphous Androgynous collab is a particularly enticing counter-narrative in Gallagher’s solo years, allowing us to imagine what might happen if he pushed the boundaries of his songwriting. Unfortunately, it seems Gallagher’s dead set on never releasing or revisiting the material. He claims he was the only one with the masters, and that he destroyed them.

Q-Tip – The Last Zulu (Early ’10s)

For almost 10 years, Q-Tip has been planning a new solo album called The Last Zulu. The album seemed on the horizon in 2012, when Tip signed to G.O.O.D. Music with plans to release it. Along the way he’s released other projects — including A Tribe Called Quest’s brilliant swan song We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service — but The Last Zulu never seems to materialize despite recurring promises that it’s coming soon. One of those was in 2018. Then, last year, Q-Tip posted a video for his 50th birthday now promising three new albums — The Last Zulu, alongside other projects called Algorhythms and Riot Diaries. A year later, the wait continues.

Gwen Stefani’s Pre-Divorce Album (Early ’10s)

When Gwen Stefani released This Is What The Truth Feels Like in 2016, it had been almost an entire 10 years since her last solo album. In the interim, she reunited with No Doubt, and she worked on a big solo comeback with songwriters like Benny Blanco. Ultimately it seems Stefani wasn’t happy with the album, saying she hadn’t been as present in the process and that it felt “fake” to her. But her personal life also necessitated a new direction: After her tumultuous divorce from Gavin Rossdale, she instead turned to writing what would become This Is What The Truth Feels Like. While it seems obvious Stefani might not want to return to this time period, it also seems like that other solo album might be left unreleased for a while yet — she’s currently in the process of rolling out a new collection that seems to return to the fun, sometimes-goofy strain of pop music she excels in.