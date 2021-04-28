Cold Cave – “Prayer From Nowhere”

Earlier this month, Cold Cave announced a new project, Fate In Seven Lessons, which at 7 tracks lands somewhere between an EP and a whole new album. They shared a new single called “Night Light” at the time and Fate In Seven Lessons also includes the one-off “Promised Land” from a couple years ago.

Today, they’re putting out another track called “Prayer From Nowhere,” which is gloomy and sweeping and comes with some moody black-and-white footage of Cold Cave leader Wes Eisold driving around in a car. He says the new track is “about redemption and surrender from the lowest and loneliest you can find yourself.” Listen below.

Fate In Seven Lessons is out 6/11 via Heartworm.