Cold Cave – “Prayer From Nowhere”

New Music April 28, 2021 12:25 PM By James Rettig

Cold Cave – “Prayer From Nowhere”

New Music April 28, 2021 12:25 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, Cold Cave announced a new project, Fate In Seven Lessons, which at 7 tracks lands somewhere between an EP and a whole new album. They shared a new single called “Night Light” at the time and Fate In Seven Lessons also includes the one-off “Promised Land” from a couple years ago.

Today, they’re putting out another track called “Prayer From Nowhere,” which is gloomy and sweeping and comes with some moody black-and-white footage of Cold Cave leader Wes Eisold driving around in a car. He says the new track is “about redemption and surrender from the lowest and loneliest you can find yourself.” Listen below.

Fate In Seven Lessons is out 6/11 via Heartworm.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Defends Elon Musk On TikTok

    2 days ago

    Madball Played For A Crowd Of Thousands In New York On Saturday

    3 days ago

    Billie Joe Armstrong Picks Green Day’s Best Song

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest