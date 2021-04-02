Cold Cave – “Night Light”

Last year, when the pandemic hit, Wes Eisold had just wrapped up a tour with one of his bands, the reunited hardcore titans American Nightmare. Since then, it would seem that Eisold has switched his focus back to Cold Cave, the great dark synthpop project that he’s been leading since 2007. Last year, Cold Cave appeared on an Ian Curtis tribute livestream, teaming up with Mark Lanegan to cover Joy Division’s “Isolation.” Today, Cold Cave have announced a new EP and dropped a new banger of a track.

Cold Cave’s new EP is called Fate In Seven Lessons, and it’s coming out in a couple of months. Cold Cave haven’t released a proper LP since 2011’s great Cherish The Light Years. These days, they release shorter, more focused records, like the 2019 single “Promised Land” and the 2018 EP You & Me & Infinity. With that in mind, a seven-song Cold Cave EP is all we could possibly hope for. That’s almost an album!

The first track that Cold Cave have shared from Fate In Seven Lessons is called “Night Light.” It starts out sounding like it’s about to be all reverb and swirl, but then this glorious New Order-style dance-pop beat kicks in. Eisold sings some heavy stuff — “I spent all my life in hell, and now I’m trying to get away” — but the song is ultimately smooth and confident. In the video, we see the members of the band on a beach. A little kid dances. It’s charming. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prayer From Nowhere”

02 “Night Light”

03 “Psalm 23”

04 “Love Is All”

05 “Happy Birthday Dark Star”

06 “Honey Flower”

07 “Promised Land”

Fate In Seven Lessons is out 6/11 on Heartworm Press.