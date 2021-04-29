Lady Gaga Dognappers Arrested For Attempted Murder

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen and later recovered safely. Now, as TMZ reports, five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The three who actually carried out the dognapping — James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White, and Lafayette Shon Whaley — were all charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery, and a few of them face other charges relating to the crime. Two others, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, were charged with accessory after the fact. McBride, who “found” the dogs and brought them to the police, also faces one count of receiving stolen property.

TMZ reports that law enforcement used video footage of the dogs being dropped off in an alley a few days after they were stolen as key evidence in rounding up the suspects.