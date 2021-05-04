Governors Ball 2021 Lineup

Governors Ball is one of those early-season music festivals that, rather than skip two straight years due to the pandemic, has pushed back its 2021 event to the fall. Instead of the usual early June dates, the fest is planned for Sept. 24-26. Gov Ball is leaving behind its longtime home of Randall’s Island for Citi Field, the Queens baseball stadium that serves as home base for the New York Mets — so in some ways it’s like promoters Founders Entertainment are resurrecting The Meadows, the fall festival they threw in that area in 2016 and 2017. And as of today, we know who’s performing.

Billie Eilish and Post Malone will headline the first and last nights of Gov Ball. On Saturday there’s a dual-headliner situation with A$AP Rocky and J Balvin. Also on the bill: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, DaBaby, Big Thief, Young Thug, Jamie xx (I wonder if there’s gonna be good times?), Carly Rae Jepsen, Future Islands, 21 Savage, Leon Bridges, 100 gecs, Ellie Goulding, Bleachers, two separate A-Trak projects (Duck Sauce and the Brothers Macklovitch), Cordae, Bartees Strange, Nation Of Language, Burna Boy, Muna, Breland, King Princess, Princess Nokia, the new Jay Som x Palehound band Bachelor, Aminé, Orville Peck, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Smino, Amaarae, and more.

Tickets go on sale at the Gov Ball site Thursday at noon ET. A Citi cardmember presale starts now and runs through the end of Thursday. Founders says they are “carpeting the venue with high grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort for music fans at the venue.” You can preview the Citi Field Gov Ball experience here.