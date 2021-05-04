Anjimile – “1978 (Reunion)” (Feat. Lomelda)

New Music May 4, 2021 1:58 PM By James Rettig

At the end of the week, Anjimile — who landed on our Best New Bands Of 2020 list — is releasing an EP worth of orchestral reimaginings of songs from his debut album, Giver Taker, which was released last year. Each of the three reimagined tracks has a featured guest. We’ve already heard Jay Som’s contribution, who sings on the new version of “In Your Eyes.” Today, we’re getting the EP’s rendition of “1978,” which is sung by Lomelda’s Hannah Read — her latest album, Hannah, is one of the best albums from 2020. Check it out below.

The Reunion EP is out 5/7 via Father/Daughter. It also features SASAMI. Pre-order it here.

