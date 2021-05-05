LUMP – “Animal”

“LUMP is so the repository for so many things that I’ve had in my mind and just don’t fit anywhere in that way,” Marling said of the project. “They don’t have to totally make narrative sense, but weirdly they end up making narrative sense in some way.” Listen to “Animal” and check out the new album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bloom At Night”

02 “Gamma Ray”

03 “Animal”

04 “Climb Every Wall”

05 “Red Snakes”

06 “Paradise”

07 “Hair on the Pillow”

08 “We Cannot Resist”

09 “Oberon”

10 “Phantom Limb”

Animal is out 7/30 via Partisan/Chrysalis.