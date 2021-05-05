Ashley Morgan Smithline Details Abuse By Marilyn Manson

Back in February, model Ashley Morgan Smithline accused Marilyn Manson of abuse in an Instagram statement that was shared around the same time that Manson was publicly accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and others. Smithline has detailed her relationship with Manson in a new interview with People in which she says that she thought “he was going to kill me.”

Over the course of two years, Smithline said that she was sexually assaulted by Manson multiple times and that he bit her, whipped her, and forced her to do a blood pact. “He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his,” she said. “The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.” She said that whenever she “pissed him off,” Manson would lock her in a soundproof glass room which he called “the bad girls’ room.” Smithline, who is Jewish, said that Manson would ask her to bring him Nazi memorabilia as gifts and that one time he cut her with a swastika-emblazoned knife. When he raped her for the first time, she says Mason told her: “You can’t rape someone that you’re in love with.”

Smithline said that Manson first reached out to her in the summer of 2010 about an acting role. She met with him for the first time in November 2010 and eventually moved into his West Hollywood apartment, where the windows were blacked out and he would lie to her about what time of day it was. “I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” Smithfield told People.

A Manson spokesperson told People that they “strongly deny her claims.” Last week, Game Of Thrones star Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson for a series of physically, mentally, and sexually abusive encounters. California detectives are investigating Manson to determine if he could face criminal charges.

If you or someone you know is suffering abuse, please contact RAINN’s National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org.