Marilyn Manson faced detailed abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood early this year. Now another one of Manson’s former associates is suing him over similar allegations. As TMZ reports, actor Esmé Bianco, best known for playing Ros on Game Of Thrones, is suing the shock rocker — born Brian Hugh Warner — over a series of physically, mentally, and sexually abusive encounters.

In 2019, Bianco testified before the California Assembly about her experience as an abuse survivor but did not name her abuser at the time. Then, this past February, around the same time Wood came forward with her Manson allegations, Bianco gave a lengthy interview about her own experiences with Manson in New York magazine, saying he “almost destroyed” her. The lawsuit details a lot of the same gruesome allegations.

According to the documents, Manson met Bianco in 2005 through his then-fiancee Dita Von Teese and began contacting her more consistently after their 2007 divorce. Bianco says he flew her from London to LA in early 2009 to star as an abused partner in his “I Want To Kill You Like They Do In The Movies” video, but the shoot blurred the line between fiction and reality. She says there was no film crew, just Manson filming with his cell phone, that she was expected to remain with him 24/7 in her lingerie during the shoot, that he served her drugs and alcohol rather than food, subjected her to threats of violence and rape. Some of that violence allegedly manifested for real: She says Manson tied her to a prayer kneeler, beat her with the same kind of whip the Nazis used, and electrocuted her.

Bianco says Manson visited her in London in May 2009 and they began a long-distance sexual relationship. She says she moved to LA in 2011 because Manson convinced her to move in with him and promised her film roles. During her time living with Manson, she says she endured verbal abuse and “tantrums,” sleep deprivation, sexual coercion, and ultimately, rape. She says he once chased her around the house with an ax; another time he allegedly cut her with a Nazi knife during sex.

In February Manson issued a statement about the flurry of allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” He continued, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.” He was dropped by his record label and edited out of various TV episodes in the wake of the allegations.