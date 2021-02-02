Following yesterday’s abuse accusations from Evan Rachel Wood and four other women, Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label and now, as The Hollywood Reporter reports, Manson has also been dropped by his talent agency CAA.

He will also be edited out of a few future media appearances. He has a small recurring role in the season of the Starz show American Godz that is currently airing; the network said it will edit his character out of an upcoming episode. And the horror streaming service Shudder said that it wouldn’t be airing a future episode of the anthology series Creepshow that features Manson.

Manson addressed the abuse allegations in a statement last night, saying that “these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.”