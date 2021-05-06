If you’re reading this, you probably already know the drill. Sufjan Stevens’ biological father died shortly after the release of his album The Ascension last year, and he turned his grieving process into music — a whole lot of it. Stevens’ new album Convocations is a massive 49-track instrumental piece made up of five different volumes, each representing a different phase of mourning. We’ve already heard Meditations, Lamentations, Revelations, and Celebrations, and today, we’re getting the fifth and final installment, Incantations. Stream it below.

Convocations is out now on Asthmatic Kitty.