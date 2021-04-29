Another week, another installment of Sufjan Stevens’ massive five-volume project Convocations. When his biological father died last year, Stevens began processing his grief by recording five instrumental song cycles, each representing a different stage of mourning. By the first week of May, all five will be released as one united five-LP set spanning 49 tracks over two and a half hours.

Stevens has already shared Convocations‘ first three volumes: Meditations, Lamentations, and Revelations. And today, he’s releasing Celebrations, the penultimate installment, which features the previously released track “Celebration VIII.” Stream it below, accompanied by a video art piece by Mexican artist Melissa Fuentes.

Convocations is out 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty; the final installment, Incantations, will be released next week.