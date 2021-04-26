Sufjan Stevens – “Celebration VIII”

Often-winged singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens has unveiled a new song from his five-part instrumental album Convocations, which he’s been rolling out one volume per week. This week’s installment, Celebrations, is the fourth in the project, following the full-lengths Meditations, Lamentations, and Revelations, all ten tracks reckoning with the grief after his biological father passed year.

Today’s ambient track “Celebration VIII” reverberates with the atmosphere of some kind of spiritual nature, like being in a forest while tripping LSD. The synths are like bugs clattering or birds chirping. This, I believe, represents the fourth stage of mourning, so depression — which makes sense why the song has a dreary, echoey texture to it.

Listen to “Celebration VIII” below.

Convocations is out in full 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty. Celebrations will premiere on YouTube this Thursday at noon ET.