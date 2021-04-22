Last year, Sufjan Stevens biological father died. Since then, Stevens has been working out his bereavement by creating a personal set of instrumental music that reflects the grieving process. Stevens is now in the midst of releasing Convocations, a sprawling album with five volumes that reflect five stages of grief. Stevens has been releasing the album in installments, and he’s shared the first two, Meditations and Lamentations. Today, he’s letting us hear the third.

Revelations is the third of the five volumes of Convocations, and just like Lamentations, its title is probably a biblical allusion. The Book Of Revelation is the last book of the Bible, and its vision of the end times is not a comforting one. “Revelation II,” which Stevens released earlier this week, was a harsh, howling track, full of pained drones, and it seems likely that the rest of this volume will follow its example.

As with the other parts of Convocations, today’s premiere of Revelations comes accompanied by the Mexican artist Melissa Fuentes’ generative video art piece. Check it out below.

Convocations is out 5/6 on Asthmatic Kitty.