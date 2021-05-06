Earlier this spring, the Sydney indie rock band Middle Kids released their new album Today We’re The Greatest. Being Australian, Middle Kids are actually able to play shows in their homeland, and they’re heading out on an Australian tour next week. They won’t get to come to America until this fall, but Middle Kids have now played a couple of memorable late-night performances, so maybe that’ll hold us over. Last night, Middle Kids were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they found a very cool way to play their Today We’re The Greatest lead single “Questions.”

On the show, Middle Kids played in an empty concert hall — presumably the same empty concert hall where they played their Corden performance last month. Frontwoman Hannah Joy started out alone, sitting crosslegged at a keyboard with a red curtain behind her. At the dramatic moments of the song, though, a curtain would fall, and we’d see how many more people she brought with her.

For last night’s performance, Middle Kids had a whole troupe of backup singers/clappers, as well as a horn section and someone to shoot confetti off at the best possible moment. A late-night performance can be a static thing, but Middle Kids made sure to keep theirs surprising and fun and dramatic, and that effort is appreciated. Watch it below.

Today We’re The Greatest is out now on Domino.