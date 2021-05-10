St. Vincent – “Down”

St. Vincent is releasing her new album, Daddy’s Home, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Pay Your Way In Pain” and “The Melting Of The Sun,” both of which she performed on Saturday Night Live last month.

Today, we’re getting one last single, “Down,” a squelching and funky number that sort of sounds like a bridge between this album and her previous one, MASSEDUCTION. “You hit me one time, imagine my surprise/ You hit me two times, you got yourself a fight,” Annie Clark sings in the opening lines, going on to threaten in the chorus: “I’ll take you down.”

Watch a video for it below.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista.