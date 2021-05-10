St. Vincent – “Down”

New Music May 10, 2021 12:00 PM By James Rettig

St. Vincent – “Down”

New Music May 10, 2021 12:00 PM By James Rettig

St. Vincent is releasing her new album, Daddy’s Home, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Pay Your Way In Pain” and “The Melting Of The Sun,” both of which she performed on Saturday Night Live last month.

Today, we’re getting one last single, “Down,” a squelching and funky number that sort of sounds like a bridge between this album and her previous one, MASSEDUCTION. “You hit me one time, imagine my surprise/ You hit me two times, you got yourself a fight,” Annie Clark sings in the opening lines, going on to threaten in the chorus: “I’ll take you down.”

Watch a video for it below.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    18 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    3 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest