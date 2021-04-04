Watch St. Vincent Perform Daddy’s Home Singles On Saturday Night Live
St. Vincent was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She performed two tracks from her upcoming new album Daddy’s Home: lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain” and “The Melting Of The Sun,” which came out just a couple days ago. Annie Clark had a whole band with her, including a trio of backing vocalists, and served some strong ’70s-inspired looks and sounds. This was Clark’s second round as SNL musical guest — she also played on the show in 2014. Watch below.
The show’s cold open addressed the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” via a talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman). Chris Redd played Lil Nas X. Here’s that:
Next week’s SNL has Kid Cudi, opposite host Carey Mulligan.