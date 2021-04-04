Watch St. Vincent Perform Daddy’s Home Singles On Saturday Night Live

News April 4, 2021 10:25 AM By James Rettig

St. Vincent was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She performed two tracks from her upcoming new album Daddy’s Home: lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain” and “The Melting Of The Sun,” which came out just a couple days ago. Annie Clark had a whole band with her, including a trio of backing vocalists, and served some strong ’70s-inspired looks and sounds. This was Clark’s second round as SNL musical guest — she also played on the show in 2014. Watch below.

The show’s cold open addressed the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” via a talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman). Chris Redd played Lil Nas X. Here’s that:

Next week’s SNL has Kid Cudi, opposite host Carey Mulligan.

