Wild Pink – “Ohio” (Feat. Samia)

New Music May 11, 2021 3:03 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Wild Pink – “Ohio” (Feat. Samia)

New Music May 11, 2021 3:03 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New York indie rock band Wild Pink recently unveiled what seemed to be one of the most beloved albums of this year so far, A Billion Little Lights. It came out in February, and the John Ross-led project is already back with a new song EP titled 3 Songs out next month. (In the interim they also combined a bunch of covers they’d recorded for various comps into the 6 Cover Songs EP, none of which was new but all of which was certainly of interest if you love Wild Pink.)

The lead single from 3 Songs is a weightless, immersive track, “Ohio,” with singer-songwriter Samia. Samia, who’s been doing a lot of collaborations lately (including with Christian Lee Hudson, Bartees Strange, and Homeschool), only adds to the ethereal, romantic atmosphere of Wild Pink’s floating ballads. The nearly four-minute track feels aimless, but with a purpose; it encompasses the sensation of a reverie.

About “Ohio,” Ross said:

This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends. It’s about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night. I wrote a lot of it during soundchecks on a tour with Adam Torres in 2018.

Listen to “Ohio” and see the tracklist for 3 Songs below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ohio” (Feat. Samia)
02 “Leferever”
03 “A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway”

3 Songs is out 6/25 via Royal Mountain Records. It’s available for pre-order now.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Foolish Beat”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Metallica’s James Hetfield Says He’s Skeptical Of Vaccine, Hopes He Won’t Need COVID-19 Passport

    4 days ago

    Rough Trade NYC Moving To Rockefeller Center

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest