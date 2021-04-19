Homeschool – “Smartest Man (Remix)” (Feat. Arlissa & Bartees Strange)

Homeschool – “Smartest Man (Remix)” (Feat. Arlissa & Bartees Strange)

New Music April 19, 2021 3:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Like pretty much everyone else, Tom D’Agustino’s manager has been on a Bartees Strange kick since the release of his debut Live Forever. D’Agustino, who records under the name Homeschool, immediately took a liking to Bartees and invited him to remix “Smartest Man,” a collaboration with Samia, who also worked with D’Agustino’s former band Active Bird Community. He also recruited Arlissa, a soulful indie-pop singer with inimitable vocals.

Out today, the new version of “Smartest Man” is dynamic and atmospheric, hinging on hypnotic harmonies between Bartees and Arlissa. It’s pretty lo-fi, but has a feeling of high stakes: “I wanna go diving/ Or get struck by lightning/ So I can feel the current in my hands.” It’s the best kind of simultaneously intense and chill indie rock, and it comes from Homeschool: Book I, which also includes the prior version of “Smartest Man.”

“I wanted to take this song into a different space,” Bartees told Paste. “The message of the song hit me a little darker than the song intended, so I sort of decided to take it that way. Also — knowing Arlissa would be singing alongside me, I wanted to make something that jumped a little bit.” Hear both the remix and the original below.

Homeschool: Book I is out 4/23.

