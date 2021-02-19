4. “Amalfi”

This is some of my favorite production on the album. The shimmer effect on the vocals here is awesome, and the way the drums and guitar become this kind of brittle backdrop for the keyboard melody. How did this arrangement come together?

ROSS: I knew on this record, I didn’t want it to just be guitar rock music. So I started experimenting a lot more with synthesizers — which I’d started to do on Yolk In The Fur, but again, went all-in on it for this record. so I came up with that initial riff at home and had a lot of the song tracked. But then when we went in to work with David Greenbaum, the producer, he just brought some magic to it. What I brought to him was pretty straight-ahead synthy, I guess. And then when we got together, it just helped me fully flesh it out.

So there’s a pretty significant difference between the demos and the finished product — it bloomed quite a bit from there?

ROSS: The demos, they were pretty far along. But they were all like MIDI drums, the vocals — there was a lot that had to be replaced. So we went about replacing stuff, but then way beyond that too. Some of the demos were maybe halfway there. But then definitely working with David, he just brought a lot to these songs.

How did you decide to work with him?

ROSS: We were introduced by someone who I was working with that they were kind of like my manager at that time. I was on tour and I was in LA and stopped by for coffee, basically, and David and I talked about this record, and I started sending him demos. I want to say it was probably six months between meeting and actually working together.

These are also some of the most beautiful lyrics on the album to me — the way it moves from this person’s microscopic size relative to the universe into the incredible personal impact they made on you.

ROSS: This one, I just wanted it to feel really dreamy. Musically, at least, it’s very much inspired by Slowdive. Lyrically I just wanted it to sound like a memory or a dream or something.

5. “Oversharers Anonymous”

“You’re a fucking baby, but your pain is vaild too” is probably your most instantly quotable lyric.

ROSS: Yeah, it’s cool to see people point that out or hang on to that line.

Why do you think that line sticks with people?

ROSS: I don’t know. It’s open to interpretation. But yeah, it seems to have resonated.

There are some lines here about people’s inability to unplug from their busyness and technology. Relatedly, this is also probably the first reference to Slack that I’ve heard in a song.

ROSS: I used Slack for a job that I held onto for a year, and I don’t know. People are on Slack all day long at work. Do you use Slack for your job ever?

Yeah, we use it. I’m on it right now. I’m not looking at it, but I haven’t closed the window.

ROSS: Yeah, and that’s the vibe too. It’s always up on the desktop.

6. “You Can Have It Back”

“Everybody laughs easily/There’s something wrong with me.” Is that about social anxiety?

ROSS: I think it’s something that I think everybody knows what that feels like. Or maybe not, but I’ve definitely felt like that in the past. I wrote this song thinking it would be for a different project with a different singer. But by the time I had demoed it out, I wanted to keep it for this record. I was kind of toying with the idea of starting a different project, like a new band with a different vocalist.

Is that something you’re still thinking about doing?

ROSS: It’s definitely on the backburner. But yeah, I’m thinking about it. I can’t say too much more about it because I don’t know. I talked to a friend of mine who is into it. But I’m writing other Wild Pink songs now. It’s definitely on the backburner.

7. “Family Friends”

“Every day is Groundhog’s Day now” — this has to be a pandemic lyric, right?

ROSS: It’s actually not, which is crazy. I wrote that probably several months before the pandemic, but it definitely feels relevant now. That’s more about just getting into a groove, just habitually going to work and then writing, just kind of doing the same thing every day. And this song is definitely inspired by that show. Pen15. The two characters’ friendship is really pure and hilarious and sweet. And the ending of this song is kind of about friends dancing with each other.

8. “Track Mud”

This is another one of the prettiest songs on the album. The acoustic guitar sounds incredible in this context and it made me hope you use more acoustic guitar going forward.

ROSS: Actually, we’re doing this livestream. The day this record comes out, we’re doing a livestream performance of the whole record, but we’re going to do it all acoustic, stripped down. So I’m excited to hear all these songs done that way.

9. “Pacific City”

Between the Heat reference here and the Temple Of Doom namecheck on “Family Friends,” we get a decent glimpse into your viewing habits.

ROSS: It’s really fun to just zone out with a guitar. For some reason it’s just conducive to song ideas. Like if I’m just slightly distracted and there’s a guitar in my hand, sometimes an idea will come together that way.

The saxophone really stands out on this one. What inspired that addition?

ROSS: That’s Stephen Chen from a band called San Fermin. He’s awesome. We never had sax on our stuff before. I really just wanted to have new sounds on this record. I had met him at — we must have done a show with San Fermin at that time, and I just asked him if he would do it, and he did. I love the way his sax sounds. It just sounds otherworldly.

10. “Die Outside”

Why is this the closing track?

ROSS: This one is the closer because of the outro. The outro of the song is just like thrashing loud. It just seemed like a great way to end the record. Of all the 10 tunes, the ending of this song just made the most sense to end the record with.

So it’s not like, “Here’s my last word on these themes,” it’s more just like a grand finale. That’s how I would sequence it too, probably. Let the music be your guide. People like me are sometimes too focused on trying to create some kind of narrative thread on an album when it might be more impressionistic than that.

ROSS: Yeah. This song is really fun to play live because of that outro. Everyone just gets really fucking loud. We’re not a super loud band, so it’s a fun moment live for everybody on stage.