The Mountain Goats – “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums”

Last month, The Mountain Goats announced their third record in a year, Dark In Here. It follows Getting Into Knives and the John Darnielle-only boombox record Songs For Pierre Chuvin, and it was introduced along with lead single “Mobile.” The second single, “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums,” is out today.

Bassist Peter Hughes said of the track:

John Darnielle concedes that “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums” is an autobiographical one. While the lines, “In a new universe/ Trying to find the mask that fits me” would take on a newly literal connotation … the song is about going to metal shows at Fender’s Ballroom in Long Beach, California, in the late ’80s, and more broadly, about seeking a sense of identity and community in strange and occasionally forbidding places.

Listen to “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums” below.

Dark In Here is out 6/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

