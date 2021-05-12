Erika de Casier – “Busy”

New Music May 12, 2021 1:17 PM By James Rettig

Next week, Erika de Casier is releasing her sophomore album, Sensational. We’ve heard three tracks from it so far — “Polite,” “Drama,” and “No Butterflies, No Nothing” — and today she’s sharing one last single, “Busy,” a sputtering and pristine track about managing love and ambition. “I’m way too busy/ Don’t know when I’m coming home/ I know you hate being alone,” de Casier sings on it. “No, it’s not easy/ But I gotta work real hard/ To get where I wanna be.” Listen below.

Sensational is out 4/21 via 4AD.

