Erika de Casier – “Polite”

Over the last few months, Erika de Casier has dropped a couple great singles — “No Butterflies, No Nothing” and “Drama” — and today she’s announced her sophomore album, Sensational, the follow-up to the Copenhagen-based musician’s 2019 debut Essentials.

She’s also shared a new song called “Polite,” a sumptuous and slow roil in which de Casier takes a boy to task for their less-than-stellar manners. “When you talk, you don’t show a lot of class/ It might work with them, but I don’t like that,” she says, delivered in a sensuous but matter-of-fact rumble. “Such a pity, I thought you were so nice/ If you want to be my type, you better start being polite.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Drama”
02 “Polite”
03 “Make My Day”
04 “All You Talk About”
05 “Insult Me”
06 “No Butterflies, No Nothing”
07 “Someone To Chill With”
08 “Acceptance (Intermezzo)”
09 “Better Than That”
10 “Friendly”
11 “Secretly”
12 “Busy”
13 “Call Me Anytime”

TOUR DATES:
08/19-21 Huntingdon, UK @ We Out Here Festival
08/25 Berlin, Germany
09/04 Amsterdam/Oostzaan, Netherlands @ Lente Kabinet
09/05 Dhermi, Albania @ Kala Festival
10/09 Nottingham, UK @ Wiglfex City Festival
10/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
11/04 Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall
11/11 London, UK @ Scala
11/13 Manchester, UK @ YES
11/17 Brussles, Belgium @ Le Botanique
11/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands @Paradiso Noord
11/19-20 Paris, France

Sensational is out 5/21 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

