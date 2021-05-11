King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Butterfly 3000

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced yet another new album. It’s their second full-length this year following February’s L.W., which itself was a sort of spiritual sequel to last November’s K.G.. The latest from the Australian psych-rockers is called Butterfly 3000 — it has 10 tracks and will be out on 6/11, though that’s basically all you’ll get to know about it beforehand.

The band is not sharing any singles from the album this time around and they’re not revealing its cover art, which was done by their frequent collaborator Jason Galea. (A press release says it’s “a cross-eyed autostereogram,” so picture what you will!) Butterfly 3000 is the band’s 18th album in just over a decade of existence. That’s a lot of albums!

Butterfly 3000 is out 6/11 via KGLW. Pre-order it here.

