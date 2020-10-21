King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Automation”

Earlier this week the endlessly prolific Melbourne psych rockers King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard shared the raw files for a new song called “Automation” and its music video, encouraging fans to create their own remixes. Now the official track and its visuals have arrived, along with news of two new albums. King Gizzard’s 16th studio album K.G. will be out next month, and on the same day they’re releasing a live album titled Live In SF ’16.

K.G. was conceived by King Gizzard ringleader Stu Mackenzie during lockdown this year. It’s billed as “both a stand-alone work and also part of a bigger musical picture,” but the band is being vague about what exactly that means. As another famous K.G. once said, anything is possible! Live In SF ’16 was recorded at The Independent in San Francisco on May 25, 2016 while the band was on tour supporting Nonagon Infinity. They have released so many albums since then! And in a press release, they hint they have another barrage of new music in store for 2021.

Watch the “Automation” video below.

K.G. TRACKLIST:

01 “K.G.L.W.”

02 “Automation”

03 “Minimum Brain Size”

04 “Straws In The Wind”

05 “Some Of Us”

06 “Ontology”

07 “Intrasport”

08 “Oddlife”

09 “Honey”

10 “The Hungry Wolf Of Fate”

K.G. and Live In SF ’16 are out 11/20 on ATO. Pre-order them here.