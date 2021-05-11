Village People Cop Writes Open Letter To The Weeknd: “Lighten Up”

Victor Willis, the cop from the Village People, is the main Village Person after he won the rights to the group’s name in 2017. Since becoming the main Village Person, Willis has never been especially fond of the Grammys. Earlier this year, after the Village People’s “YMCA” was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, Willis complained that the Grammys didn’t “show respect for classic artists who built the recording business.” In 2017, he also claimed that the Grammys have secret committees dedicated to overriding votes for Black artists. But Willis is now calling out the Weeknd, another artist who’s got problems with the Grammys, for complaining too much about the Grammys.

Last year, after the Weeknd’s blockbuster After Hours was totally shut out from Grammy nominations, Abel Tesfaye fumed that the show was “corrupt.” Shortly afterwards, Tesfaye said that he would boycott the show going forward because of those same committees that Willis mentioned. Last month, after pressure from the Weeknd, and others, the Grammys announced that they would no longer use anonymous expert committees to decide their nominations. The Weeknd responded that the change “will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award” but confirmed that he will not submit his music to the Grammys anymore.

In response, Willis has posted an open letter to the Weeknd on his Facebook page. Willis advises Tesfaye to “lighten up” and informs him that “you’re not handling this in the spirit of black protest of this important issue.” Willis notes that the Weeknd wasn’t complaining about those committees when he was winning awards, and he endorses the work of Harvey Mason, Jr., the Grammys’ interim chief executive. Here’s what Willis writes: