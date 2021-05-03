The Weeknd Calls Grammy Rule Change “A Positive Move For The Future Of This Plagued Award” But Is Still Boycotting

A lot of musical artists were angry at the Grammys this year, and none seemed more justified than the Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye’s After Hours was about as big a hit as an album can be this year: It spent four weeks at #1. It sold nearly half a million copies and racked up more than 2 million equivalent album units once streaming and track sales are factored in. It has thus far spun off two #1 hits, with a third expected when the new Hot 100 is revealed today. One of those hits, “Blinding Lights,” has become certifiably the biggest hit in Hot 100 history. Beyond the kind of commercial dominance the Grammys tend to celebrate, the album is a wildly impressive evolution of the Weeknd’s signature dark-hued pop and R&B. The reviews were generally quite positive. So when the nominations came out and Tesfaye was completely snubbed, he wanted answers.

In the wake of the nominations, the Weeknd wrote on his social media accounts, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” Specifically, he was upset about the anonymous expert committees tasked with narrowing down shortlists for most categories from thousands of submissions. He soon announced that he would be boycotting the awards for the rest of his career: “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”