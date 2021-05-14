Stream J. Cole’s New Album The Off-Season

New Music May 14, 2021 12:13 AM By James Rettig

J. Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, is out now. The rapper announced it last week and then released the single “i n t e r l u d e.” He started off this week by releasing a mini-documentary called Applying Pressure about the making of the album, which arrived alongside a rumor that he would be playing for the Rwandan national basketball team. But when he’s not playing ball, he’s still releasing music. Producers on the album include Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One, Frank Dukes, and more. Stream The Off-Season below.

