Watch Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike” Video, Directed By Anderson .Paak

Leon Bridges has just announced his third album Gold-Diggers Sound, out in July, and released the lead single “Motorbike.” It’s a romantic R&B ballad that comes with an intense, cinematic video directed by Anderson .Paak. The album is full of new new songs but also includes last year’s “Sweeter,” which serves as an ode to George Floyd.

Bridges said about the new song:

The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercereau made. Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. “Motorbike” is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.

Watch the video for “Motorbike” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Born Again” (Feat. Robert Glasper)

02 “Motorbike”

03 “Steam”

04 “Why Don’t You Touch Me”

05 “Magnolias”

06 “Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)”

07 “Details”

08 “Sho Nuff”

09 “Sweeter” (Feat. Terrace Martin)

10 “Don’t Worry” (Feat. Ink)

11 “Blue Mesas”

Gold-Diggers Sound is out 7/23 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.