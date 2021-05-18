The Nowhere Inn, the mockumentary starring and co-written by Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent, premiered at Sundance at the beginning of 2020. Now the film has finally received its first teaser trailer and an official release date: 9/17, when it will be in both theaters and on streaming services.

St. Vincent talks directly into the camera in the teaser: “It was supposed to be a music documentary — concert footage, interviews… I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons why I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is because I would finally be in control of the narrative,” she says. “A small part of me was starting to second guess itself. Why was the movie never completed? All I can say is that somewhere along the way things went terribly wrong.”

Watch below.

St. Vincent’s new album Daddy’s Home came out last week. Sleater-Kinney just announced a new one, Path Of Wellness, which will be out in June.