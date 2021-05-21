Twin Shadow – “Get Closer”

New Music May 21, 2021 12:06 AM By James Rettig

New Music May 21, 2021 12:06 AM By James Rettig

Over the last couple months, Twin Shadow has dropped two new tracks — “Johnny & Jonnie” and “Alemania” — and now George Lewis Jr. is announcing a whole new album, which will be self-titled. He’s releasing a new Twin Shadow single today, too, called “Get Closer.”

“Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you’. The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me,” he said in a statement about the song, continuing:

I’ve got so much to learn about you / I’ve got to study’ and ‘I know you’re crucified each day for living’ are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Alemania”
02 “Sugarcane”
03 “Johnny & Johnnie”
04 “Get Closer”
05 “Is There Any Love”
06 “Gated Windows”
07 “Modern Man”
08 “Lonestar
09 “Brown Sugar”
10 “I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)”

Twin Shadow is out 7/9 via Cheree Cheree.

James Rettig Staff

