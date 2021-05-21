Twin Shadow – “Get Closer”

Over the last couple months, Twin Shadow has dropped two new tracks — “Johnny & Jonnie” and “Alemania” — and now George Lewis Jr. is announcing a whole new album, which will be self-titled. He’s releasing a new Twin Shadow single today, too, called “Get Closer.”

“Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you’. The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me,” he said in a statement about the song, continuing:

I’ve got so much to learn about you / I’ve got to study’ and ‘I know you’re crucified each day for living’ are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alemania”

02 “Sugarcane”

03 “Johnny & Johnnie”

04 “Get Closer”

05 “Is There Any Love”

06 “Gated Windows”

07 “Modern Man”

08 “Lonestar

09 “Brown Sugar”

10 “I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)”

Twin Shadow is out 7/9 via Cheree Cheree.