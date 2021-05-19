Kuantan, Malaysia-based screamo group Piet Onthel have one word in their Bandcamp bio: “plotting.” Their new album ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu out today proves this; the 12-track record is a cohesive rollercoaster of atmospheric, intense metal with screams that are more like animalistic howls than human vocals. It sounds like something you’d find on Deathwish’s roster, alongside Deafheaven and Converge.

A great element about the album is the brevity of the songs. Whereas a lot of influential metal (cough Burzum) thrived off of lengthy, meandering anthems, Piet Onthel have managed to do as much as they can in just around one or two minutes. The tracks bleed into each other seamlessly as brief but fulfilling spurts of chaos, sometimes dipping into melodic territory but for the most part abiding to a hyper-speed, unfollowable rhythm. It’s the musical embodiment of plotting — plotting vengeance, plotting demolition. It’s a striking, visceral listen-through.

Stream ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu below.