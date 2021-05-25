Dave Grohl loves doing bits, to the point where he sometimes likes to imagine himself as a little bit of a stand-up comic. In 2017, for instance, Grohl guest-hosted a Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live while dressed as David Letterman. These days, Grohl has a whole lot going on. He’s about to become a two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, he just came out with a documentary, and he and his daughter recorded an X cover. Also, there’s a new Foo Fighters album, and that band is playing every not-that-exciting music festival in America this summer. So it’s not even clear what Grohl was promoting when he was on The Tonight Show last night, but they let him co-host the whole episode.

As Jimmy Fallon’s co-host last night, Grohl did so many bits. He and Fallon delivered the monologue together, which itself was a bit. There was a bit where Grohl did an “IRL Dave G’Roll.” Apparently there’s a thing where the Foo Fighters’ “Best Of You” gets to the chorus and then just has Grohl yelling “the best, the best, the best,” over and over. So he and Fallon did that, and they yelled themselves hoarse. Grohl and Fallon did a thing where the Roots would play a song and the two of them would compete to see who could guess what it was. (Grohl guesses “Back That Azz Up” more than once.) They also did a bit where they made up commercial jingles? I don’t know, man. I didn’t get too far into that one.

Somewhere in there, Grohl and Fallon also did a regular late-night interview, giving Grohl a chance to plug all the stuff he’s supposed to plug. Hopefully, this experience will get all the bits out of Grohl’s system, and we won’t have to deal with this anymore. If you like, you can plunge into this deep, dark hole of unpleasantness below.

Dave Grohl is going to get his own talk show sometime in the next 10 years, isn’t he?