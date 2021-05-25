Watch Field Music Cover “Under Pressure”

Field Music have a song called “No Pressure” on their new album Flat White Moon. And now they’ve covered Queen and David Bowie’s similarly titled “Under Pressure” for the Celtic Connections festival’s ninth annual Roaming Roots Revue, which was filmed during lockdown in January.

“We chose this song because it fits with the theme of the night, which is songs of survival,” Field Music’s Peter Brewis explains. “We already knew this song, so we thought it was best to choose one of them.” Watch their performance below.

Peter Brewis’ brother and bandmate David Brewis was one of many artists who wrote about his favorite Bob Dylan song for Dylan’s 80th birthday yesterday. Read that feature here.