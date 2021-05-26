Let St. Vincent Take You Down On The Tonight Show
St. Vincent made her latest promo stop supporting the new album Daddy’s Home on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Annie Clark and company made their performance look like something out of the 1970s, in keeping with the album’s aesthetic palette. That meant a retro camera filter and costuming as well as a very colorful graphic billing them as St. Vincent & The Down And Out Downtown Band. Their choice of material was Daddy’s Home highlight “Down,” an extremely funky track with a nasty sitar riff that always makes me think of Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds banger “What Goes Around…/…Comes Around.” Check out the performance below.
Daddy’s Home is out now on Loma Vista. Check out her tour dates below.
09/03 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
09/04 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/07 Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
09/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor
09/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/11 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
09/14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/16 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center
09/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
09/22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles
09/23 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 Austin, TX @ ACL
10/05 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/07 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/08 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
10/09 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/14 Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
10/15 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/18 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/20 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore