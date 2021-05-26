St. Vincent made her latest promo stop supporting the new album Daddy’s Home on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Annie Clark and company made their performance look like something out of the 1970s, in keeping with the album’s aesthetic palette. That meant a retro camera filter and costuming as well as a very colorful graphic billing them as St. Vincent & The Down And Out Downtown Band. Their choice of material was Daddy’s Home highlight “Down,” an extremely funky track with a nasty sitar riff that always makes me think of Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds banger “What Goes Around…/…Comes Around.” Check out the performance below.

Daddy’s Home is out now on Loma Vista. Check out her tour dates below.

09/03 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

09/04 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/07 Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

09/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor

09/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

09/11 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

09/14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/16 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center

09/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles

09/23 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/03 Austin, TX @ ACL

10/05 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/07 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/08 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

10/09 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/14 Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

10/15 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/18 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/20 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore