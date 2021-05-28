Stream The Self-Titled Album From John Dwyer’s Improv Collective Moon Drenched

Oh Sees/Damaged Bug mastermind John Dwyer launched a new improvisational collective called Bent Arcana last year, which he described as “the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions.” The group — which also includes TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone plus Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins, Marcos Rodriguez, Joce Soubiran, Laena Myers-Ionita, and Andres Renteria — is back with another exploratory album, this time with Ben Boye joining the fun. They’re now calling themselves Moon Drenched because Dwyer cannot help himself from changing his band names as often as possible.

Two songs from the Moon Drenched LP, “The War Clock” and “Psychic Liberation,” have already been released. Today the rest of the album is out too. It’s a pile of spaced-out genre-averse instrumentals (I’d call it jazzy, proggy, psychedelic krautrock in a pinch) fit for both deep listening and zoning out to blast through some work. I love it.

Moon Drenched is one of those adventures better experienced than described, so embark upon it below.

<a href="https://johndwyer.bandcamp.com/album/moon-drenched">Moon Drenched by Dwyer, Sawyer, Kerlin, Dolas, Caulkins, Malone, Rodriguez, Boye, Soubiran, Myers-Ionita, Renteria</a>

Moon Drenched is out now on Castle Face. Purchase it here.