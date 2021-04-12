John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, Ben Boye, & Friends – “The War Clock”

Oh Sees leader John Dwyer’s many projects get increasingly more difficult to categorize as time goes on. The California rock wizard has already put out a handful of new releases in the last few months, all attributed to different names and groups, and today he’s unveiling his latest.

Moon Drenched is an improvisational record helmed by the same crew as last year’s Bent Arcana — a list that includes TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone — plus Bonnie “Prince” Billy/Ty Segall collaborator Ben Boye. (Here’s the full rundown of members: John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins, Kyp Malone, Marcos Rodriguez, Ben Boye, Joce Soubiran, Laena Myers-Ionita, and Andres Renteria.)

Today, Dwyer and co. are sharing the 13-minute single “The War Clock” from it. Listen below.

<a href="https://johndwyer.bandcamp.com/album/moon-drenched">Moon Drenched by Dwyer, Sawyer, Kerlin, Dolas, Caulkins, Malone, Rodriguez, Boye, Soubiran, Myers-Ionita, Renteria</a>

Moon Drenched is out 5/28 via Castle Face Records.