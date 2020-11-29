Witch Egg – “Greener Pools”

Oh Sees (or Osees, if you prefer) are currently in the middle of a rollout for Panther Rotate, a remix album of their 2020 LP, Protean Threat, which came out in September. Naturally, bandleader John Dwyer has another project going on.

A couple days ago, he revealed a new band called Witch Egg — made up of himself, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Greg Coates, and Tom Dolas — and announced that their self-titled debut album will be out in January. Dwyer describes the project as “a burner designed optimally for your eco-pod sound system.”

Our first taste of the new band is “Greener Pools,” which you can check out below.

Here’s the Dwyer-written bio for the new group:

Transmission incoming…

Alien sound waves have been bouncing off the side of our ship.

We’ve managed to capture some of them on plastic.

They appear suddenly out of the vacuum.

Projected by planets

Beamed through stars

Reflected off debris

Hanging in space like dust motes

Memories of planetary habitation.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Greener Pools”

02 “City Maggot”

03 “Your Hatless Friend”

04 “Witch Egg”

05 “Baphomet”

06 “Sekhu”

07 “Arse”

08 “On Your Own Now”

Witch Egg is out 1/22 via Rock Is Hell Records. Pre-order it here.