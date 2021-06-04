In a note to his Bandcamp subscribers last week, Fly Anakin, leader of the Richmond underground rap crew Mutant Academy, wrote that he’s moving his music away from streaming services and that he plans to use Bandcamp exclusively for the foreseeable future: “Music is supposed to be personal and i’m taking back what’s mine.”

Anakin’s move was striking, since he’s recently moved closer to the national rap conversation. Last year, Anakin and Pink Siifu released the collaborative EP FlySiifu’s, and they followed it up this year with their $mokebreak EP. Today, Anakin puts in an appearance on Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg’s new compilation, which is otherwise heavy on Wu-Tang and Griselda guys. But Anakin’s music makes sense within the relatively private headspace that Bandcamp seems to encourage. His new EP makes a nice illustration of that.

Today, Fly Anakin has come out with the new seven-song release Pixote, a lovely and insular work of deep head-nod rap. Anakin produced the entire thing himself, and it’s got appearances from past Anakin collaborators like Bbymutha and Mutant Academy co-conspirator Big Kahuna OG. More importantly, it’s just beautiful underground rap music — the sound of one person steering into his own lane. Check it out below.

<a href="https://flyanakin.bandcamp.com/album/pixote">Pixote by Fly Anakin</a>

The Pixote EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.