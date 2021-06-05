Hear Black Midi Cover Taylor Swift, Talking Heads, King Crimson, & More
London bizarro-rock Band To Watch Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade last week. We spoke to them about Miles Davis, The Adventures Of Tintin, and other inspirations for it, and you can read that interview here. And along with the LP, they also released a number of exclusive flexi discs featuring covers of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight On Vermont,” showing off the band’s range. Listen to those below.