Wavves – “Hideaway”

Jesse Lirola

New Music June 8, 2021 2:38 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Nathan Williams announced a new Wavves album called Hideaway, the project’s first new collection in four years and one that marks its return to Fat Possum. So far, we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Sinking Feeling” and “Help Is On The Way.” Today, he’s back with another.

Williams’ latest preview of Hideaway arrives in the form of its title track. The album’s title apparently references a shed in Williams’ parents’ backyard, where he secluded himself and wrote these new songs. In the song “Hideaway,” a ragged but jaunty rhythm leads Williams to a desperate chorus, pleading to get back to that hideaway. The song comes with a clip directed by Jesse Lirola, billed as the second in a trilogy of Hideaway videos.

Check it out below.

Hideaway is out 7/16 via Fat Possum.

