Wavves – “Help Is On The Way”

Wavves are back with a new album Hideaway out later this summer. The album marks Wavves’ return to former label home Fat Possum, and like last month’s lead single last month’s “Sinking Feeling,” the whole thing is produced by Dave Sitek of TV On The Radio.

“Sinking Feeling” portrayed a twangier, chiller atmosphere that suggested Sitek might fundamentally change the Wavves sound. But today’s new track “Help Is On The Way” offers more of the surf-punk sound that the band has been playing for years, albeit with slightly more optimistic lyrics than we’ve come to expect from Nathan Williams: “I gotta get away/ From the things that/ Mean to bring me pain.” It’s a good anthem for trying to resist the inclination towards self-destruction.

“It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” frontman Nathan Williams says about the record. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.”

Listen to “Help Is On The Way” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Thru Hell”

02 “Hideaway”

03 “Help Is On The Way”

04 “Sinking Feeling”

05 “Honeycomb”

06 “The Blame”

07 “Marine Life”

08 “Planting a Garden”

09 “Caviar”

Hideaway is out 7/16 via Fat Possum Records.