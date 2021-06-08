Annie Blackman – “Seeds”

New Music June 8, 2021 1:38 PM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman – “Seeds”

New Music June 8, 2021 1:38 PM By James Rettig

The New Jersey singer-songwriter Annie Blackman continues her strong run of singles with “Seeds,” another minimal but affecting folk track in the same vein as her previous ones, “Why We Met” and “Souvenir.” This one is spindly and warm, with lines that ache with the desire to move on: “I’d like you to apologize in cursive in between my thighs/ I know, you have, but now it’s not enough,” Blackman sings in its opening lines. “Forget I’m doing better than I was back when I said what I said and let it out.”

Here’s Blackman on the track and accompanying visual:

Seeds is largely about having trouble letting go. I’m dangerously nostalgic, and obsessed with returning to old photos and videos that challenge my ability to move on. In this song, I’m urging myself to let some of that go and to give sentimental imagery less power. As far as the video, Seeds is a song that evokes a lot of clear imagery, much of which I wanted to capture in a literal way. I hadn’t painted since senior year of college and wanted to revisit it in a new context. There’s definitely room for practice, but I found that I really missed it.

Check it out below.

“Seeds” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    1 day ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021 So Far

    4 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest