Rolling Loud New York 2021 Lineup

Hey, another Rolling Loud lineup! The hip-hop mega-festival already shared its bills for Miami and San Bernardino, and now they’ve revealed the slate of performers for Rolling Loud New York, taking place Oct. 28-30 at Citi Field in Queens.

Travis Scott, J. Cole, and hometown veteran 50 Cent will headline this edition of the fest. Some of the other New York staples on hand include the Diplomats, Lil Tjay, A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Young M.A, Action Bronson, and Fivio Foreign, plus a special appearance from Bobby Shmurda. Also on deck: Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Chief Keef, Griselda, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Jack Harlow, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Young Nudy, Rick Ross, Wale, City Girls, Flo Milli, Moneybagg Yo, Rod Wave, Sada Baby, Lucki, Duke Deuce, Bfb Da Packman, J.I.D, Pooh Shiesty, Maxo Kream, Icewear Vezzo, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Fetty Wap, and many more. Tickets are available here starting this Friday, June 11 at noon ET.