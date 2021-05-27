Rolling Loud California Has All The Rappers (And A Few Singers For Good Measure)

Remember earlier this week when Primavera Sound released their 2022 lineup and it had all the bands? Rolling Loud California’s 2021 lineup just dropped, and it has all the rappers.

Not that the abundance of MCs on the bill is anything out of the ordinary for Rolling Loud. The franchise’s flagship Miami fest, taking place in late July, boasts a ridiculously lengthy block of text for a poster. So does its Cali counterpart, which inevitably features overlap but respectably has totally different headliners. This time J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future will headline, plus a quasi-headlining “special guest” appearance from Chris Brown and Young Thug performing their collaborative album Slime & B.

Rolling Loud California — scheduled to take place at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on Dec. 10-12 — has so many more noteworthy performers. Here are a bunch of them: Playboi Carti, Griselda, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Gunna, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave, Flo Milli, Action Bronson, Rico Nasty, Tyga, Curren$y, Drakeo The Ruler, French Montana, A Boogie, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, the Kid Laroi, EarthGang, Coi Leray, Nav, Ski Mask The Slump God, Pooh Shiesty, Aminé, Young Dolph, Sheck Wes, Mozzy, Mariah The Scientist, Yung Bleu, Pi’erre Bourne, Young Nudy, Maxo Kream, ALLBLACK, Lucki, Jacquees, Duke Deuce, Kenny Mason, 42 Dugg, NLE Choppa, Guapdad4000, Spotemgottem, and seriously so many more. I probably overlooked your favorite small-font rapper on my quick scan of the poster.

Tickets are available here starting 6/1 at noon PT.