Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Lineup
The rap festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2021 iteration in Miami. Last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic and all three previously scheduled headliners (A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone) and most of the other top billings (21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, etc) have all carried over to this year’s lineup.
Other names on the poster include Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, DaBaby, Rod Wave, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Lil Tjay, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Ski Mask The Slump God, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Bfb Da Packman, and many more.
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is set to take place from 7/23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (It was originally penciled in for early May.) Tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored; those who can no longer attend will get a refund. Tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale 4/23 at 12PM ET.
Here’s Rolling Loud’s full statement on the event:
Thank you all for your patience. We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May.
With that being said, we are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!
We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund. Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.
For those of you who made hotel and/or travel reservations in May, we hear your travel concerns and realize that this is not an ideal situation. Thankfully, many major airlines are not currently charging change fees, and most Miami hotels have policies in place that allow for refunds.
We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much. Many of you, like us, have been looking forward to Rolling Loud for months now. And although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger. Whether you’re a Rolling Loud veteran or a first-timer, you are about to be a part of history. Lineup, show details, on-sale, and more information coming soon, so stay tuned!