Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Lineup

The rap festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2021 iteration in Miami. Last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic and all three previously scheduled headliners (A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone) and most of the other top billings (21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, etc) have all carried over to this year’s lineup.

Other names on the poster include Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, DaBaby, Rod Wave, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Lil Tjay, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, Ski Mask The Slump God, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Bfb Da Packman, and many more.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is set to take place from 7/23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (It was originally penciled in for early May.) Tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored; those who can no longer attend will get a refund. Tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale 4/23 at 12PM ET.

Here’s Rolling Loud’s full statement on the event: