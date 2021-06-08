It’s been a long road to Culture III, but Migos are finally dropping the album this Friday. In the final days before release, they’ve shared the cover art (viewable above) and, as of today, the tracklist. Whereas Culture II was a double album, this time they’ve reverted to the original Culture‘s single-disc model. But at 19 tracks, it’s still mighty long, and its guestlist is extremely star-studded.

Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Polo G, Future, and NBA Youngboy will appear on Culture III. The album also has posthumous guest spots from both Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. The recent single “Straightenin” is on there, as is last year’s “I Need It.” Other notable titles include “Jane (Birkin),” “Mahomes,” and “Vaccine,” which already has be imagining Migos ad-libbing “COVID!” and “RONA!” in between each other’s bars. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Avalanche”

02 “Having Our Way” (Feat. Drake)

03 “Straightenin”

04 “Type Shit” (Feat. Cardi B)

05 “Malibu” (Feat. Polo G)

06 “Birthday”

07 “Modern Day”

08 “Vaccine”

09 “Picasso” (Feat. Future)

10 “Roadrunner”

11 “What You See” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

12 “Jane (Birkin)”

13 “Antisocial” (Feat. Juice WRLD)

14 “Why Not”

15 “Mahomes”

16 “Handle My Business”

17 “Time For Me”

18 “Light It Up” (Feat. Pop Smoke)

19 “I Need It” (Feat. NBA YoungBoy)

Culture III is out 6/11 on Capitol/Motown/Quality Control.